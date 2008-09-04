Samba de Amigo: The Truck Spotted On Unspecified Freeway

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reader John E writes in to give us a heavy dose of not news. "I was driving on the freeway with some friends and we saw a Samba De Amigo truck driving around", according to his e-mail. "I haven't seen anything on this anywhere else on the web, so I'm not sure what it's for". (OMG, does that mean we have an exclusive?!)

We know what it's for John: making us seriously consider purchasing a commercial truck with bright red rims and Samba de Amigo branding, then having a custom horn installed that blares "El Ritmo Tropical" at anyone whose driving technique we disagree with.

