Saturday Night Live Goes All 'Mii' For Emmy Awards

During the 60th annual Emmy Awards, the writers of Saturday Night Live decided to use Mii versions of themselves during an Emmy presentation. Nifty!
SNL comedy writers appear as Nintendo Mii's for the Emmys [Gaming Nexus via Go Nintendo]
