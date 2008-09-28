Saturday Timewaster: Hoshi Saga 3

Hoshi Saga 3 is a fun little puzzle game — the object is to discover the star(s) in each level through experimentation. The mechanics of each level are different, and while some are familiar, some will require a little more fiddling to get the right answer. Some levels are quite easy, though others may have you scratching your head — overall, a nice, relaxing little collection to spend some time with.

星探３ [hoshi saga 3] [nekogames via IndieGames]