See Erotic Japanese iPhone Games

Do you know what day it is? Tuesday! But not just any Tuesday — it's iPhone erotic game Tuesday. The shame! Here are two embarrassing fan-made games that feature natto-eating 14 year-old Yoshika from manga/anime Strike Witches and main heroine Yuno from Hidamari Sketch x 365. The NSFW Strike Witches one is above, and the very (yes, very) NSFW Hidamari Sketch x 365 is after the jump. There's rubbing, it's somewhat censored, but still rather suggestive. You've been warned.
Both games are in the links below.
Strike Witches [Game Site via Nico Nico Douga]
Yunocchi [Game Site via Nico Nico Douga via Sankaku]
