SEGA Working On Mystery RPG

As you can see from the above screen shot, SEGA are working on an RPG. Now! If you sit through the (incredibly long) flash video on the teaser site you will see the announcement, together with the Famitsu Weekly logo and the date 9.26.

So, it looks like there will be a proper unveiling next week, but of what? The NeoGAF forum folks seem to think that the 'Dragon' domain name and the music in the flash movie point to a Dragon Force remake, but that music — go-to music man Yuzo Koshiro is said to be involved — as sounds a bit too retro for a Saturn game.

Any ideas? Kotaku Retrogaming ID Powers: ACTIVATE!

