The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SEGA Working On Mystery RPG

As you can see from the above screen shot, SEGA are working on an RPG. Now! If you sit through the (incredibly long) flash video on the teaser site you will see the announcement, together with the Famitsu Weekly logo and the date 9.26.

So, it looks like there will be a proper unveiling next week, but of what? The NeoGAF forum folks seem to think that the 'Dragon' domain name and the music in the flash movie point to a Dragon Force remake, but that music — go-to music man Yuzo Koshiro is said to be involved — as sounds a bit too retro for a Saturn game.

Any ideas? Kotaku Retrogaming ID Powers: ACTIVATE!

Mysterious SEGA RPG page countdown [NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles