Send Us Your Penny Pics, Win a PAX Schwag Bag

Don't forget: You still have time to enter our contest to win the bag of schwag we collected at this year's Penny Arcade Expo. To enter you just need to send in a picture of your game-themed penny creation. It can be characters scenes, or even a lovely load screen, like the one from Braid pictures above. Make sure to include a Kotaku in the pic so we know you're not faking it.
You have until Friday to enter. Hit up the link for the rules.
Win Our Penny Arcade Expo Swag for Pennies a Day [Kotaku]
