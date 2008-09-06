The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Settlement Reached for Team Ninja Overpaid Wages Lawsuit

Back in June, we first broke the news that two Team Ninja employees filed suit with the Tokyo District Court for unpaid wages, demanding 8.3 million yen (US$ 77,000) in payment. According to the suit, the workers were illegally placed on a "flexible hours" work scheme on June 16th, starting four years ago. From that point, overtime wasn't paid, apparently. The plaintiffs represented all 300 Tecmo employees and contest that because of this dubious employment structure, overtime for the employees exceeded over 100 hours per month in unpaid overtime.

Tecmo developer Hiroaki Ozawa was one of the plaintiffs in the case, and since February has headed up the "Tecmo Labour Union". The suit even claimed that Tecmo had created false documents and had covered up accounting documents. Today, Tecmo announced a judicial settlement has been reached. Translated statement after the jump.

Regarding the litigation against our company, on September 1st a settlement was reached as indicated below:

Settlement for the Lawsuit Has Been Reached
On July 16th, two of our employees brought suit against our company regarding unpaid overtime in the Tokyo District Court and presented a proposed settlement. On September 1, 2008, a judicial settlement was reached.

Does that mean a Itagaki vs. Tecmo is around the corner?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles