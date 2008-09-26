SFIV Producer On Marvel v Capcom, Mortal Kombat v Capcom

Chatting over tea and buscuits with Das Gamer, Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono was asked about the prospect of some new [something]vs Capcom games coming down the line. Re-iterating stuff that was heard during E3 this year, Ono says "Marvel [are]the best in comics", and that he'd "like to do another Marvel game, a Marvel vs. Capcom." Get on it, son. Asked then about the prospect of another, more fanciful vs game - Mortal Kombat vs Street FIghter - Ono was a little more coy, saying "I think Street Fighter is a different type of game than Mortal Kombat. I think Mortal Kombat vs. Capcom could happen, but Mortal Kombat vs. Street Fighter, um. Question mark". That's right, MK. Capcom don't need the SF cast to kick your arse. They can do it with Frank West and Baby Head.

