Shit. Pub Games is Patched ... Or is It?

The parade of bloviation about the Fable II Pub Games exploit just will not die down. Of course, first Peter Molyneux said that cheaters would be "in for a surprise" if they tried to transfer their ill-gotten wealth to Fable II, once it releases. Then a couple sites spotted something curious in IGN's Fable II preview, in which Molyneux implied the glitch was actually a deliberate inclusion. Now Lionhead Studios has put out a patch, although someone (above) is claiming that drive maintenance will reactivate the exploit.

First, Molyneux and the "deliberate glitch" idea. The original phrasing of IGN's sentence about it: "Just be warned. Molyneux has said that the cheat was no accident and that those who used it to earn their money will be in for a surprise." was rewritten to "Just be warned. Molyneux has said that they are well aware of the cheat and that those who used it to earn their money will be in for a surprise."

That sounds about right. The idea that this particular glitch would be included is kind of laughable, even if you want to think of it in the choose good/choose evil context of the Fable franchise. Isn't that a little subtle, anyway? Well, the whole thing's was patched as of Thursday evening, resetting the leaderboards, so it's all moot — or is it?

See the annotation in the video above? Someone's now saying you can continue to use the gold exploit by entering the "perform maintenance on storage devices" code (at the storage device tab in System, highlight a drive, enter Y X X LB RB X X). But it doesn't really matter for me because I never got above the minimum bet limit in Fortune's Tower, the game where the gold exploit works.

Disclaimer: Although performing storage device maintenance sounds like an innocent-enough thing to do, I have no idea if this procedure, in combination with whatever's in the patch, actually does nasty shit to Fable II Pub Games, renders it inoperable, or anything else you don't want done. In the end, you're getting cheat tips off a YouTube video, be warned. However, if someone does get it to work, let me know in the comments.

Gold Exploit in Fable II Pub Games [YouTube, via Xbox 360 Fanboy]



Fable II Pub Game Glitch 'Intentional' [BritishGaming.co.uk]

IGN: Fable II Preview [IGN]