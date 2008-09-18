The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Shocking Announcement' Coming From White Knight Chronicles Dev?

Level-5 isn't just the developer of the recently dated White Knight Chronicles for the PlayStation 3. No, they've got Dark Cloud, Dragon Quest VIII and the Professor Layton series under their belts to name just a few. That's why, when the Japanese developer says, according to Gamekyo, that it has "shocking" announcements planned for next week, we start to wonder.

The dev apparently has a little soirée planned for September 26 known as "Level-5 Vision 2008." It's not, as far as we know, sponsored by one of its top-tier publishers like Square-Enix, Sony or Nintendo, so we'll temper our expectations. But we're certainly curious.

Level-5: 'wait for shocking announcements from Level-5!' [Gamekyo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles