'Shocking Announcement' Coming From White Knight Chronicles Dev?

Level-5 isn't just the developer of the recently dated White Knight Chronicles for the PlayStation 3. No, they've got Dark Cloud, Dragon Quest VIII and the Professor Layton series under their belts to name just a few. That's why, when the Japanese developer says, according to Gamekyo, that it has "shocking" announcements planned for next week, we start to wonder.

The dev apparently has a little soirée planned for September 26 known as "Level-5 Vision 2008." It's not, as far as we know, sponsored by one of its top-tier publishers like Square-Enix, Sony or Nintendo, so we'll temper our expectations. But we're certainly curious.

Level-5: 'wait for shocking announcements from Level-5!' [Gamekyo]