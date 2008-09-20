Shotgate: Portal Clone For The (Yes!) Commodore 64

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Get me Valve on the phone. Tell Lombardi that the Portal prequel dev team can go home - their services are no longer required.

And yes, that Portal fan mod can sling its hook too. The Commodore 64 remake 'Shotgate' has rendered both games utterly pointless.

Yes, it's a Portal clone for the C64. No, it's not in 3D and - yes - it does look quite like that Flash tribute from last year.

This little fella was made in just 4K of C64 assembler for the Mini Games Comp 2008. If you like the look of it, the programmer is actually selling it in C64 cartridge form in a limited edition run of 20. Buy now to avoid/ensure disappointment.

Shotgate [Quernhorst.de]

