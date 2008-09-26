UPDATE: Silent Hill: Homecoming Refused Classification

Word has hit the street that Silent Hill: Homecoming, due for release across major platforms in November, has been given the RC treatment by the Classication Board. That's four this year, with one saved from the chop by judicious edits by Bethesda. We were unable to reach Atari for comment at this time.

If there's ever a genre that speaks to a need for an R18+ rating, it's horror. Clearly not for kids, dealing with mature themes, and scary as hell. And that's why it's called horror. Hope everyone has been sharpening their pencils to write eloquent letters discussing the merits of expanded ratings. We might still be awaiting the terms of public comment for the promised consultation on game ratings, but that's a good excuse to start now and carefully polish a well reasoned contribution by the time they open the mailbox. Silent Hill: Homecoming [Classification Board](Thanks Matthew for the heads up)

UPDATE: According to Games On Net, the Classification Board report points to cumulative effect of "highly impactful" violence as the reason it cannot be classified MA15+. There's some freaky stuff with drills and graphic kills mentioned. Doesn't sound like the kind of content easily tweaked for re-submission.