UPDATE: Silent Hill: Homecoming Refused Classification

silenthill-rc.jpgWord has hit the street that Silent Hill: Homecoming, due for release across major platforms in November, has been given the RC treatment by the Classication Board. That's four this year, with one saved from the chop by judicious edits by Bethesda. We were unable to reach Atari for comment at this time.

If there's ever a genre that speaks to a need for an R18+ rating, it's horror. Clearly not for kids, dealing with mature themes, and scary as hell. And that's why it's called horror. Hope everyone has been sharpening their pencils to write eloquent letters discussing the merits of expanded ratings. We might still be awaiting the terms of public comment for the promised consultation on game ratings, but that's a good excuse to start now and carefully polish a well reasoned contribution by the time they open the mailbox. Silent Hill: Homecoming [Classification Board](Thanks Matthew for the heads up)

UPDATE: According to Games On Net, the Classification Board report points to cumulative effect of "highly impactful" violence as the reason it cannot be classified MA15+. There's some freaky stuff with drills and graphic kills mentioned. Doesn't sound like the kind of content easily tweaked for re-submission.

Comments

  • Jason Guest

    Not that I don't suspect that violent games aren't of a concern for the clasification board. However there are a certain type of game to which people DO have readily access to the weapon. Car racing games. Why don't they ban these? Why isn't driving really fast and crashing ever blamed on a video game?

  • Trent Kusters Guest

    The upside is, this is going to bring a lot more light on the subject. With Gametraders being the first of the retailers to speak out, it won't be long until money - the only thing that was ever going to change it - will be the factor that saves us.

    I say the more major titles refused classification, the more heat will come down on Mr Atkinson. Let's hope he sees the light (excuse the horrible pun).

  • Camb3h Guest

    Could the improved graphics be a reason for the high frequency of NC? Or is it just that these games are deserving?

    Either way the frequency is saying that there definitely needs to be a higher rating, even if they do it japan style and don't display them on the shelves.

  • kidcharlemagne @Bob

    Trent: Can you show where Gametraders are speaking out about this? I know we're all outraged about the classifcation farce, but I can't recall seeing and corporate comment...

    Camb3h: I think it's a combination of more realistic graphics (heightening the 'impact' of the violence) and the fact that games, like all media forms is evolving in its standards and what is 'normal'. Artforms evolve and push the boundaries.

    Take the movie Midnight Cowboy. Rated R18+ originally, from memory. This is a brilliant movie, and an excellent cinematic experience. For the time, it pushed the boundaries. Now, it would probably get an M15+ or MA15+ due to shifting standards. A bit of a digression in topic, but valid I think.

  • Scared Guest

    Could the improved graphics be a reason for the high frequency of NC? Or is it just that these games are deserving?

    A lot of the games that have been RC'd probably deserve to be in the R18+ category if we had one. Instead we are forced to either miss out, download the game illegally or import the game illegally (and save a lot of money in the process)

  • Joe Guest

    Ok this is a bit confusing to me I know silent hill HC is banned here in australia I cant see why 2 parts a drill to the eye and a spade headed monster cutting the main guy in half big whoop..I am playing dead space which made it to australia and it is GORY AS HECK...Killing decapitating delimbing and you can chop or shoot up dead HUMAN bodies lots of blood makes silent hill HC look like a G rated cartoon in comparason yet australia rated it ok to be played here. I have dark sector from england it is not even really gory at all but was banned what is up with the rating people do they just see a name and go OOO ban it must be bad..They need to actually play the bloody games so they can make informed choices even better grow up a bit and make the 18+ rating..One other thing I find funny they are letting in gears of war 2 in its full gore glory it is rated 18+ in many other countries but somehow is getting to be sold in australia...I seriously dont understand this lol.

  • ???? Guest

    stop banning every good game!!

