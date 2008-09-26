Silent Hill Homecoming Refused Classification In...

...Australia or Germany? Go on, guess! OK, well done, the correct answer is indeed Australia. Still hamstrung by the South Australian state Attorney-General's refusal to amend the country's classification laws (currently games don't have the R18+ rating movies do, and all six state AGs need to agree to change the law), Silent Hill: Homecoming has become the latest high-profile game to be refused classification in Australia, a move that practically bans the game from these antipodean shores. Those that have already played the game will suspect the decision was due to quality control concerns, but in reality it'll have been down the game's gore. Or, sorry, "gore".

