SingStar Country Coming to PS2

You got your SingStar 90s, your SingStar Summer Party, and now SingStar Country is coming to the Playstation 2. Now about that SingStar Gregorian Chant...

SS COuntry will come pack with 30 songs from artists I've never heard of, including Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, and Faith Hill. OK, so I've heard of them, but not by choice. Country is one of the few genres I just can't seem to tolerate. Well most country.

But for Country fans this seems like a big win. SCEA has teamed up with Sony BMG Nashville for the title, meaning they can put the artists on the cover. They've also teamed up with the label to kick off a nationwide SingStar Country radio promotion called Sing your Way to the CMA Awards. The promotion will bring SS tournaments to LA, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco, giving gamers a chance to attend the 42 annual CMA Awards on Nov. 12.

More details on the jump.

SingStar(R) Country Takes Centre Stage on the PlayStation(R)2 System This October

New Edition to the Multi-million Selling Global Singing Franchise Features Leading Country Stars Brad Paisley, Gretchen Wilson and Alan Jackson on the Cover

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 9 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) announced today the North American release of SingStar(R) Country, available exclusively for the PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system (PS2(TM)) on October 28. Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studio's London Studio, SingStar Country brings one of the best-selling music genres to the PlayStation 2 system, delivering 30 hit songs from today's newest and hottest country artists including, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Faith Hill and more.

SCEA has teamed up with leading country music label group and sister company, Sony BMG Nashville, in order to bring country fans the most authentic music experience possible by allowing them to sing along to their favourite artist music videos. As a result, SingStar Country will be the first title in the franchise to feature artists on the cover, including popular Sony BMG Nashville country stars Brad Paisley, Gretchen Wilson and Alan Jackson. "It's great to be one of the first SingStar Country artists," comments Wilson. "This game lets me reach out to all country fans in a whole new way, not only giving them the chance to hear my music, but also to become a part of it."

Additional Sony BMG Nashville stars featured on SingStar Country include Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Jessica Simpson, Miranda Lambert, Montgomery Gentry and others, including Kellie Pickler, who cheered, "I grew up wanting to be a country music singer and would sing other artists' songs, and now people are going to be singing my song in SingStar Country? That's cool!"

SCEA and Sony BMG Nashville also have joined up for "Sing Your Way to the CMA Awards", a nationwide SingStar Country radio promotion beginning in September. SCEA and Sony BMG Nashville, in conjunction with radio stations in 12 major US markets including Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco, will host SingStar Country tournaments at local hotspots for players to win a chance to attend the 42nd Annual CMA Awards on November 12. The highest scorer from each market will have their in-game performances taped and posted online for the public to vote on via www.hearsomethingcountry.com. The participant with the most votes by the end of October will win tickets to attend the CMA Awards alongside their favourite SingStar Country artists.

Available both as a stand-alone disc and packaged with two high-quality USB microphones SingStar Country tops off every SingStar fan's collection, proving that the franchise truly has something for everyone. As in previous SingStar titles, SingStar Country provides an interactive social singing experience by incorporating technology that recognises pitch, tone and rhythm to accurately score players as they perform to real songs featuring real music videos. Aspiring country stars can to choose to sing solo or select from multiplayer gameplay modes sure to get the party started like Pass the Mic, Battle and Duet. Players may also use the EyeToy(R) USB camera to capture and play back their performances.

In addition to SingStar Country, the SingStar franchise will continue to expand its ever-growing catalogue this fall with two new additional PlayStation 2 installments, SingStar(R) Pop vol.2, the follow-up to the top-selling SingStar(R) Pop, and SingStar(R) Legends, a mix of celebrated artists from Tina Turner to Nirvana. SingStar(R) for the PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)) system also will be growing its library in October with SingStar(R) Vol.2 for PS3 featuring a variety of today's popular artists including Eminem, Radiohead, Paramore, Pink and more.

The independent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated SingStar Country, SingStar Pop vol. 2, SingStar Legends and SingStar Vol. 2 "T" for Teen. For more information about the ESRB visit www.esrb.org.