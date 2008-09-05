Sins Of A Solar Empire Sells Half A Million

Well played, sirs! It's been announced earlier today that Sins of a SOlar Empire - Stardock's sleeper-hit PC space strategy game - has sold over 500,000 copies. That's around 400,000 at retail, and over 100,000 via digital download. Considering it's a very PC PC game (ie there are menu buttons everywhere), and cost only $US 1 million to make, calling it a success story would be selling it short by several orders of magnitude.

Wardell: Sins Of A Solar Empire Hits Low System Reqs-Aided 500,000 Units [Gamasutra]