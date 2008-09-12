Siren: Blood Curse Designer Is A Scaredy Cat

You'd think that someone who made a horror title like Siren: Blood Curse would like to be scared. Wrong. Blood Curse designer Keiichiro Toyama does not like to be frightened. According to Toyama:

I hate being scared... I also wonder why humans like to be scared, however, [I]haven't reached [a]clear answer yet. Some say it's closely related to one of the substances inside the brain. I'd say the fear and the ecstatic feelings after you overcome the fear are essential functions in order for humans to live.

While Toyama isn't a fan of splatter films, he does like flicks like the original The Wicker Man. And perhaps, just perhaps, The Wicker Man likes him, too.

'Siren' Designer Admits He Doesn't Like Being Scared [Multiplayer]