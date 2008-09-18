Slash 'Announces' Guitar Hero: Jimi Hendrix?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, former Guns N Roses guitarist Slash gets chatty about Guitar Hero. Talk the Aerosmith version, talks the Metallica version, then talks about a version we didn't know yet existed, saying Neversoft are "doing a Hendrix one, which is great". You know, it would be great! If that's indeed the case. Course, Slash being a rock star, and not a games developer/Activision PR representative, he could just be talking about the recent announcement from Activision that several Hendrix tracks would be appearing in Guitar Hero: World Tour.

