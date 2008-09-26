The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sneak Peek- Top Gear Australia

We're on the home straight (sorry couldn't resist). With just 3 sleeps to go until Top Gear Australia graces our screens, another sneak peek has hit You Tube. If the preview is any indication, the local version of the popular UK program should make for entertaining viewing.

Hosted by colourful motorsports commentator Charlie Cox, Tele cartoonist Warren Brown, as well as professional driver and self confessed gun for hire Steve Pizzati, the show is set to feature all the best bits of the highly-rated hoon-fest, with a very Australian twist.

But what are we most looking forward to? How the frequently cash-strapped SBS will manage to emulate the British version's stunning visuals, over-the-top challenges and mind-blowing road tests.

Only time will tell.

Top Gear Australia premieres 7.30pm, Monday 29th September on SBS.

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    Thanks for the advertisement. What does this have to do with video games?

    0
  • komando Guest

    yay cant wait for top ger australia its going to be awesome. . . . if they stuff it up then the sky will fall in.

    this has everything to do with games cant you see.

    0
  • enrage @Simon

    Adam,

    Gamers like cars. If you understood gamers, then you would understand the post.

    Thanks for the headsup Kym!

    0
  • nunami Guest

    cool Top Gear Australia...

    SO what do you have to does Kym have to do with Top Gear to give a free (?) plug and why is it on Kotaku?

    0

