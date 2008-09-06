So Many id Games! So Few Dollars! Valve just dropped word that this weekend, not only can you get a quintet of X-COM titles on the cheap through Steam, the "id Super Pack", which is normally $US 70, will be going half-price. That means Quake, Quake II, Quake III, Final Doom, Doom III, Return to Castle Wolfenstein and much, much, much more for just $US 35. That's less than the price of a cup of coffee every day for a month! Maybe. Zounds!