SOCOM Beta Collapses Under Weight Of SOCOM Beta Testers

There's loads of people with codes to the SOCOM: Confrontation beta, all lined up waiting to get into the thing. I should know, I'm one of them. You should know, however, that you're going to need to be a little patient, as the sheer weight of users jumping into beta has caused the whole thing to come crashing down. There's lag, disconnects, people can't log in, the works. A statement on the SOCOM site says:

We are doing everything we can to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and you should see some improvements progressively over the next couple of days. However, we do not expect to have the issues completely resolved until close to the end of next week.

Before your rage builds, now would be a good time to remind you this is what betas are for.

SOCOM: CONFRONTATION PUBLIC BETA UPDATE [SOCOM]