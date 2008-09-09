The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SOCOM Beta Collapses Under Weight Of SOCOM Beta Testers

There's loads of people with codes to the SOCOM: Confrontation beta, all lined up waiting to get into the thing. I should know, I'm one of them. You should know, however, that you're going to need to be a little patient, as the sheer weight of users jumping into beta has caused the whole thing to come crashing down. There's lag, disconnects, people can't log in, the works. A statement on the SOCOM site says:

We are doing everything we can to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and you should see some improvements progressively over the next couple of days. However, we do not expect to have the issues completely resolved until close to the end of next week.

Before your rage builds, now would be a good time to remind you this is what betas are for.

SOCOM: CONFRONTATION PUBLIC BETA UPDATE [SOCOM]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Is this a joke? They sent out the beta keys, how could they not anticipate that people would PLAY THE DAMNED GAME? This ALWAYS happens, and they always shrug their shoulders and say they didn't expect it. You'd think the first dozen games with authentication crashing and ruining the day of all the customers would be a slight hint it might happen...

    0
  • real gamer Guest

    Well I played the beta and I guess im not a sony fanboy. graphics are good but controls and game play sucks.. Especially the zoom in feature with the d-pad... besides having there own servers game offers nothing new what so ever Graw 2 is a much better game and COD4 lets not even go there. I own the ps3 and 360.. the best shooters are on the 360 I have COD4 for the ps3 and after a bunch of patches I still hate the fact when u stop your character continues to move forward stop means stop.. (Something very common and annoying in ps3 games) I would expect better for the hardware the PS3 has but hey I have the best blue ray player set up in my home theater so I don’t feel like a total A$$ buying this crap

    0

