News from the front! According to a large number of tips flooding our email inboxes and instant messenger windows, the PlayStation 3 beta for SOCOM: Confrontation has just gone live. Readers everywhere are reporting receiving their codes, with many letting us know that they are downloading the game as we speak. This of course means that soon download speeds will slow to a crawl, so while the beta may indeed be live, actually getting started with it might take awhile. Special thanks to fquick for using every means at his disposal to make sure we were made aware of this situation.
SOCOM: Confrontation Beta Is Go
Comments
Sept 9,
Baught Qore with the Socom Confrontation Beta.
Still wont let me download it.
If anyone has any extra codes for a big socom fan. Played since Socom 1.
Email me @ [email protected]