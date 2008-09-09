The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SOCOM: Confrontation Patch Won't Fix All

The SOCOM: Confrontation public beta hasn't exactly been smooth. Good thing it's a beta. And good thing it's getting patched today with 8:00 AM EST — server maintenance will take 1.5 hours. But the Public Beta 1.10 Patch isn't a cure-all. According to the SOCOM Online Team: "The server maintenance and patch are not meant to address all issues. We will have more updates to both the server and client in the future".

Full statement after the jump:

We will be performing server maintenance and rolling out a new patch on September 9th at 5am PDT, 1200 GMT. The SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation game servers will be unavailable during the maintenance. The server maintenance is not expected to last longer than 1 1/2 hours.

SOCOM: Confrontation Public Beta 1.10 Patch

* Adds support for European EULAs.
* Adds support for dedicated servers located in Europe and Australia.
* Addresses a number of stability and late joining issues.
* Reduce the volume of the proximity chat by 50%.

The server maintenance and patch are not meant to address all issues. We will have more updates to both the server and client in the future.

Regards,
SOCOM Confrontation Online Team

SOCOM: Confrontation Public Beta 1.10 Patch and Server update [Official Site via PS3 Fanboy]

