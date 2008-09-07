Some New Halo 3 Achievements Unveiled

Luke Smith over at Bungie lays out some of the new achievements coming to Halo 3 when the next patch and Assembly map hits.

Smith points out that the included list of achievements aren't all of the new ones coming with Title Update 2.

As folks have seen, these aren't the only achievements we're adding. But without proper context, there's not a whole lot else we're going to say. Stay tuned.

The update may slip as well, Smith points out, to closer to the Halo 3 one year anniversary. Now for those achievements which can be earned via the Legendary Maps and Halo 3 Campaign:

* Vidmaster Challenge: Lightswitch (0 points) - Get to the rank of Lieutenant in any playlist in the new EXP progression system.

* Vidmaster Challenge: 7 on 7 (0 points) - Enter into any ranked or social playlist with 7 EXP on the 7th of the month.

* Vidmaster Challenge: Annual (0 points) - After 9/25/08, complete Halo on 4-player Legendary LIVE co-op, with Iron, and everyone in Ghosts.

* Double Double (25 points) - On a Legendary map, get two Double Kills during any ranked or social match.

* Poor Yorick (25 points) - On a Legendary map, get 3 Oddball melee kills during any ranked or social match.

* Came...From...Behind (50 points) - On a Legendary map, get 3 assassinations during any ranked or social match.

* Defend This (50 points) - On a Legendary map, get a flag melee kill during any ranked or social match.

* Flag Dropped (25 points) - On a Legendary map, get 2 flag carrier kills during any ranked or social match.

* Road Rage (25 points) - On a Legendary map, get 5 Warthog chaingun kills during any ranked or social match.

* Look Both Ways (50 points) - On a Legendary map, get a Splatter Spree during any ranked or social match.