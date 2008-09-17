Sonic 2 HD Tech Demo Released, Requires Serious Blast Processing

The fan made, high definition update of Sonic 2 for the Sega Genesis — or Mega Drive, if that's your speed — has reached a milestone. Sonic 2 HD, announced in the Spring, is now playable. A public (and very limited) tech demo has been released, showcasing the work the open source team has done over the past months.

Be warned, though. To experience Sonic the Hedgehog in FULL HD (1280 x 960 resolution), you might need a beefy PC. Recommended system requirements list a 2.4 GHz processor, 2 GB of RAM and a 512 MB graphics card. Not particularly outlandish, but not something you might be able to run on your mom's laptop.

***Tech Demo Release!*** [Sonic Retro Forums - thanks, Jack! ]