Sonic Developer Launches New Game Website

You can take Yuji Naka outta SEGA, but not the SEGA outta Yuji Naka. One of the devs behind Sonce the Hedgehog, Yuji Naka has since left the company to start up his own entity, PROPE. We haven't heard much about PROPE or Naka recently other than McWhertor running into him last year at E for All. That is, until now.

A PROPE tease site has popped up online — it even features a SEGA logo! The site teases an announcement in 17 days, and the text reads:

World's first, the game that even penguins can play.

Hrm. Wonder what it is. Guess we'll know more in 17 days!

PROPE SEGA [Official Site Thanks to everyone who sent this in!]