Sony Booth Will Have 14 Unannounced Titles Playable At TGS

Here we go, the list of PS3 and PSP that will be playable at TGS. Let's look at the PSP titles first, including third party titles:

Sengoku BASARA: Battle Heroes
Shin Sangoku Musou: MULTI RAID
Musou OROCHI: Maou Sairin
KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY
Clank & Ratchet: Maru Hi Mission Ignition!
Sarugetchu Pipo-Saru Senki
Patapon 2 Donchaka
BLEACH ~Soul Carnival~
Mainichi Issho Portable
Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida or2
LocoRoco 2
THE [email protected] SP
Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam
Tales of the World: Radiant Mythology 2

There will be three unannounced titles from Sony Computer Entertainment. PS3 titles after the jump

Guitar Hero: Legends of Rock
FIFA 09 World Class Soccer
Street Fighter IV
Resident Evil 5
Lumines Super Nova
Metal Gear Online
Way of the Samurai 3
Sonic World Adventure
SOCOM: Confrontation
PlayStation Home
Mainichi Issho
MotorStorm 2
LittleBigPlanet
Resistance 2
WWE 2009 SmackDown vs RAW
Gundam Musou 2
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

The are unannounced titles as well. One from Irem Software Engineering, one from Konami, and nine from Sony Computer Entertainment.

