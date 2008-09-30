Sony Booth Will Have 14 Unannounced Titles Playable At TGS

Here we go, the list of PS3 and PSP that will be playable at TGS. Let's look at the PSP titles first, including third party titles:

Sengoku BASARA: Battle Heroes

Shin Sangoku Musou: MULTI RAID

Musou OROCHI: Maou Sairin

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY

Clank & Ratchet: Maru Hi Mission Ignition!

Sarugetchu Pipo-Saru Senki

Patapon 2 Donchaka

BLEACH ~Soul Carnival~

Mainichi Issho Portable

Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida or2

LocoRoco 2

THE [email protected] SP

Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam

Tales of the World: Radiant Mythology 2

There will be three unannounced titles from Sony Computer Entertainment. PS3 titles after the jump

Guitar Hero: Legends of Rock

FIFA 09 World Class Soccer

Street Fighter IV

Resident Evil 5

Lumines Super Nova

Metal Gear Online

Way of the Samurai 3

Sonic World Adventure

SOCOM: Confrontation

PlayStation Home

Mainichi Issho

MotorStorm 2

LittleBigPlanet

Resistance 2

WWE 2009 SmackDown vs RAW

Gundam Musou 2

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

The are unannounced titles as well. One from Irem Software Engineering, one from Konami, and nine from Sony Computer Entertainment.