Sony Responds To August NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Ah, Sony, the kings of the percentage. The masters of momentum. You can weave year-to-date and year-over-year sales data into beautiful corporate prose, a captivating narrative dance of figures that makes our heads swim. You may get some flack for your unexciting PlayStation 3 sales, but when you talk about the success of the PlayStation family, we remember why we like you.

Sony counters a million Madden 09s on the Xbox 360 with a 1.1 million figure across the entire PlayStation brand — and they're nice enough to not even count the Madden NFL 09 PSP Entertainment Pack. That would just be rubbing it in.

This month's best percentage manipulation? A 38% higher attach rate for Soulcalibur IV on the PS3. And they even spell the name of the game right! This is veteran stuff.

CEO Jack Tretton caps it off nicely, saying that Sony's August performance "validates that consumers are indeed recognising the long-term value that PS3 offers as both a gaming and home entertainment device". Couldn't have said it better if we had a dozen corporate communications staffers on our side.