Sony Sees India As 'Key Development Hub'

Sony Compunter Entertainment is looking to India. Makes sense as the country has established itself in the animation industry, so gaming seems like a logical next stop. Says SCEE country manager for India Atindriya Bose:
The competence and the state of readiness of the Indian developers makes it imperative that India soon will emerge as a key development hub for many international games companies.
Sony has already signed 13 developers, including Indian devs, up to produce local and international content for the PlayStation platform.
SCEE: 'India will emerge as key development hub for international companies' [develop]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink