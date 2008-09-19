Sony Sees India As 'Key Development Hub'

Sony Compunter Entertainment is looking to India. Makes sense as the country has established itself in the animation industry, so gaming seems like a logical next stop. Says SCEE country manager for India Atindriya Bose:

The competence and the state of readiness of the Indian developers makes it imperative that India soon will emerge as a key development hub for many international games companies.

Sony has already signed 13 developers, including Indian devs, up to produce local and international content for the PlayStation platform.

