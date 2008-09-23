The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Video Store DRM To Allow Just One Download

If you download a movie from the PlayStation video store, make sure you don't delete it.

A user on the Ars Technica forums had to remove a movie to make some space and was unable to re-download it. "I tried to back up the videos, you can't," said the user 'Noise', "If your PS3 dies or hard drive dies you lose."

To be fair to Sony, the PS3 Support Page does confirm: "Content cannot be redownloaded once it has been downloaded to either a PLAYSTATION 3 or PSP system." but this will still leave movie fans in the lurch if they accidentally delete their downloads or decided to swap out their hard drive for a bigger unit.

Sony say that they will grant one additional courtesy download (if you ask nicely) but that's your lot.

PlayStation 3 video DRM: two strikes and you're out [Ars Technica]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles