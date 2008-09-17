The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Soulja Boy Provides His Thoughts On Braid

One of our nation's finest artists, Soulja Boy, has discovered Braid on Xbox Live Arcade. Since Mr. Boy is no stranger to video games, we were curious to hear his "thoughts" on Jonathan Blow's time-shifting platformer. Braid, according to the rapper is "for people who smoke or people drink like if you drink beer and you get drunk or you smoke weed and you get high and you just... anything, like you just get be gettin' fucked up." We pretty much said the same thing in our review.

The clip contains some not suitable for the kids language and may result in brief IQ drop. Watch at your own risk. Thanks to Nick for the timely tip.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles