Space Invaders: The Inevitable Keyboard

We say inevitable because, really, by 2008 it's one of the last things that hasn't seen some kind of Space Invaders cash-in. And while we'd be well within our rights to loathe this particular tie-in, what with the fact Space Invaders isn't really a PC "thing" and the fact you can't see the letters on the keys, we're going to set our blasters to stun and go easy on it. Because not only does it looks surprisingly appropriate, with all the bad guys the keys and the spacebar our lone hero, it's modelled on the new Mac keyboards, which we wish more PC hardware types would take heed of.

