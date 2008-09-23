The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Splinter Cell: Conviction's Visual Direction 'Much Better' Now, Thanks

Super agent Sam Fisher's brownest, most grizzled adventure is still alive and kicking. Sure, it's been delayed into 2009, but Splinter Cell: Conviction — or as it's known at Ubisoft corporate Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction — will be "worth the wait" according to community development manager Chris Easton.

While Easton toes the company line that Conviction's "gameplay has evolved," don't expect it to look much different. He tells VG247 that "the visual direction is simply much better than what you've seen." Hopefully that means a higher whisker-count in Sam's gloriously rendered beard.

Splinter Cell: Conviction's new "visual direction is simply much better" [VG247]

Comments

  • Dale Williams Guest

    ...Maybe his shirt should have read?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles