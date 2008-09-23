Splinter Cell: Conviction's Visual Direction 'Much Better' Now, Thanks

Super agent Sam Fisher's brownest, most grizzled adventure is still alive and kicking. Sure, it's been delayed into 2009, but Splinter Cell: Conviction — or as it's known at Ubisoft corporate Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction — will be "worth the wait" according to community development manager Chris Easton.

While Easton toes the company line that Conviction's "gameplay has evolved," don't expect it to look much different. He tells VG247 that "the visual direction is simply much better than what you've seen." Hopefully that means a higher whisker-count in Sam's gloriously rendered beard.

