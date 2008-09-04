Spore Cracked And Torrented, Already

Well, it had to happen - Spore has hit the intertorrents. Pirates are downloading spores through the intricate series of tubes we call the internet.

It seems as though some stores in Australia have been selling advance copies of the game a few days before the official release date.

Over the weekend, a Warez group called "RELOADED" has managed to crack the copy protection on the game and now it is being downloaded by hundreds of cheapskates over bittorrent.

