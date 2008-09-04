Spore Cracked And Torrented, Already

Well, it had to happen - Spore has hit the intertorrents. Pirates are downloading spores through the intricate series of tubes we call the internet.
It seems as though some stores in Australia have been selling advance copies of the game a few days before the official release date.
Over the weekend, a Warez group called "RELOADED" has managed to crack the copy protection on the game and now it is being downloaded by hundreds of cheapskates over bittorrent.
Spore Cracked by "RELOADED" Group [Game Viper]
Im all for supporting the game companies and their games, but i dont support the almost double the price difference between AU and the USA. Maybe if game companies take on international pricing structures this might become even less of an issue.
and since when was a leaked game being pirated news ? Slow news day i guess.