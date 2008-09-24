Spore Fans Threatened With Banhammer Over DRM Talk

Following the locking of a thread on the official Spore forums, one questioning the moderation policies regarding SecuROM and DRM discussion, along with a rather threatening sounding warning, the EA hate machine booted up. Yes, the admonition from Spore forum mods was scary stuff, warning that "If you want to talk about DRM SecuROM then please use another fansite forum."

Even more frightening? Reopening the SecuROM/DRM wound with new threads on the official boards may put users "at risk of banning which in some cases would mean you would need to buy a new copy to play Spore." Yikes!

Fortunately, that's not true, according to forums mods.

While EA reps did not respond to requests for comment on the policy of a message board ban equaling an in-game account ban, those in charge of keeping the Spore message boards clean did.

"You are not going to lose your game for posting a comment," wrote one of the official Spore forum mods, addressing justifiably outraged gamers. "You are allowed to discuss the DRM and any concerns as long as it's done without making it personal to anyone."

As for the original reprimand, forum mods assert that the misinformation is being investigated and that EA continues to listen to feedback from Spore owners. We'll update if EA opts to get back to us on the matter. For now, rest comfortably knowing the sky isn't falling, Chicken Little.

