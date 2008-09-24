The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Spore Fans Threatened With Banhammer Over DRM Talk

Following the locking of a thread on the official Spore forums, one questioning the moderation policies regarding SecuROM and DRM discussion, along with a rather threatening sounding warning, the EA hate machine booted up. Yes, the admonition from Spore forum mods was scary stuff, warning that "If you want to talk about DRM SecuROM then please use another fansite forum."

Even more frightening? Reopening the SecuROM/DRM wound with new threads on the official boards may put users "at risk of banning which in some cases would mean you would need to buy a new copy to play Spore." Yikes!

Fortunately, that's not true, according to forums mods.

While EA reps did not respond to requests for comment on the policy of a message board ban equaling an in-game account ban, those in charge of keeping the Spore message boards clean did.

"You are not going to lose your game for posting a comment," wrote one of the official Spore forum mods, addressing justifiably outraged gamers. "You are allowed to discuss the DRM and any concerns as long as it's done without making it personal to anyone."

As for the original reprimand, forum mods assert that the misinformation is being investigated and that EA continues to listen to feedback from Spore owners. We'll update if EA opts to get back to us on the matter. For now, rest comfortably knowing the sky isn't falling, Chicken Little.

So wait, not only do we have to ask permission to reinstall the game.... [Spore Forums]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles