Spore Kinda Broken In Europe

It's the Yin and the Yang. The black and the white, the good and the bad. So it is with all things in life, and so it is with Spore in Europe, as although the game's finally been released (yay!) it's kinda broken (boooo). Specifically, the game's online modes are broken, with countless scores of Europeans unable to login and access them. If that's you, EA are aware of it, and are looking into it. That's the good. The bad is there's no timeline given, nor explanation, so a fix could come tomorrow, it could not come tomorrow.
Cannot Login / Login errors / Server problems [Spore Forums]

  • Ryan Guest

    The only bad thing about Spore is that EA are involved....shame.

    0

