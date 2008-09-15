Spore Only Allows One Account, Even If You're Playing With Family

And the Spore/DRM issues just. Get. Worse. Despite the game's manual shipping with the promise that you can set up multiple Spore accounts on the one PC, turns out that in fact the game won't let you do this. Got more than one Spore player in the house? A friend or loved one? Sorry, they'll have to either play as you in your account, or get their own damn copy. The anti-piracy stuff, as awful as it is, is at least defensible in theory. This, though, this is just mean.

Want More Than One Account On Your 'Spore' Game? Buy Another Copy [Consumerist]