Spore Origins, Connected Edition, exclusive to Telstra

Spore Origins is a nifty little mobile take on the expansive Spore, but few may realise there is actually a special multiplayer edition of Spore Origins avaiiable that lets you and your multi-cellular fighting fish take on other real people in a global primordial ocean.
If you're on Telstra, you may have already realised all this, but if not it's certainly added reason to grab a copy of the mobile game. It's a rare beast to get some MP game on with a mobile, and facing user created beasties should certainly add plenty of long-term value.
Grab Spore Origins Connected Edition on a Telstra mobile for $7.00. It may not be reason enough to churn, but it does give Telstra phone users at least one reason to get a little smug grin.
