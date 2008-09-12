Spore Simulates Intelligent Design, Not Evolution

Spore's about evolution? What are you thinking? It's not evolution at all! Well, that's what Tim Dean over at Trembling Hand theorises:

When you're playing Spore, and you periodically pause to 'evolve' your organism, you're not emulating evolution. But you are nicely emulating the way Intelligent Design works ... Every time you meddle, it's the hand of, um, whatever it is the ID crew think is running the show (just between you and me, I think they might actually think it's God, but it could equally be a player of MetaSpore in another universe) that is shaping the direction of the organism. Not evolution.

The man does have a point. I'm not sure it's what Will Wright intended, but that is how the game plays out, in a nutshell.

