Square Enix President Sorta Dates Dragon Quest IX (Mentions Tecmo)

While DS title Dragon Quest IX will not be playable at TGS 08, Square Enix president Yoichi Wada (pictured) seems to be indicating that the game will be available next during the Japanese New Year. Here's a translation of the short soundbyte that popped up on Yahoo! News Japan:

The Japanese New Year's period is January 1st to January 4th, but the original text doesn't get any more specific than "Early January" or "New Year's". Though, maybe he means around New Year's, who knows. And what's more, it's not explicitly clear that Wada is referring to DQIX, though Square Enix has stated several times that the still yet-to-be-dated game will be out this financial year — which ends in March. And what's this about Square Enix deciding what do to about the Tecmo buyout? Thought that Square Enix had rescinded its offer.

ドラクエ最新作、年明け発売へ＝テクモ買収は「今後判断」—スク・エニ社長 [Yahoo! News Japan]