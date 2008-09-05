The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Square Enix Responds To Tecmo Takeover Rejection (Seems Baffled)

Earlier today, Tecmo rejected Square Enix's offer of a "friendly takeover". After collecting opinions from Tecmo staffers, the company decided that merging with Square Enix was not in its best interest. Instead, Tecmo has decided to pursue a merger with Japanese game maker Koei, best known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise. Both companies hope to balance their portfolios with the merger.

When Square Enix originally announced its offer to Tecmo on August 28th, the famed RPG maker proposed offering to purchase a controlling interest in Tecmo by purchasing shares in that company at 30 percent premium. "I can only believe that our proposal will be accepted", said Square Enix president Yoich Wada (pictured) at press conference that same day. "I hope". If the plan was rejected by Tecmo (and it was), Square Enix originally stated: "We will withdraw our offer".

Apparently, Square Enix is having a problem taking no for an answer as the company just released a statement:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles