Square Enix Still Hungry Like The Wolf

Square Enix wanted Tecmo. Still do, and may well make another pass at both Tecmo and Koei. But for now, they've got other fish to fry, with bossman Yoichi Wada reiterating the companies desire to go buy some more companies. Inside Japan, outside Japan, it doesn't matter. Best of luck, gents, but if a company with the size and track record of, say, Tecmo says no, maybe you should lower your standards (Midway, maybe?)
