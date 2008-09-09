The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky Out On September 15

Stalker (sorry, GSC, we're done typing it properly) Clear Sky was meant to come out in the US on September 5. Obviously didn't. There was a problem at the printers. But it's OK, they delay isn't a catastrophic one, as the game's now got a release date of September 15. Least, it does for retailers; Steam has it listed as September 15 as well, but publisher Deep Silver is refusing to confirm a simultaneous retail-online release.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Hits US Retail Sept. 15; Steam Release Date Not Yet Determined? [Shacknews]

Comments

  • lokyi @Ollie

    ...and it's been out in Aus for over a week, been patched once already, and typical stalker fashion the old saves aren't compatible. It also crashes every now and then and corrupts save games... woohoo!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles