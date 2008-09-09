S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky Out On September 15

Stalker (sorry, GSC, we're done typing it properly) Clear Sky was meant to come out in the US on September 5. Obviously didn't. There was a problem at the printers. But it's OK, they delay isn't a catastrophic one, as the game's now got a release date of September 15. Least, it does for retailers; Steam has it listed as September 15 as well, but publisher Deep Silver is refusing to confirm a simultaneous retail-online release.

