Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Selling By The Bantha-load

Over 1.5 million copies of Star Wars:TFU have been shifted since the game launched last week, making it the fastest-selling Star Wars game of all time.

Actually, is that such a great record? Hard to tell without knowing the other figures for context - anyway, it has sold a lot and that is good.

LucasArts say that the initial publishing run of 4.3 million copies is unlikely to last long, and the game is going into a a second 'printing' earlier than expected.

Full details after the jump

Star Wars®: The Force Unleashed™ Sells 1.5 Million Units Worldwide in Under One Week

Becomes Fastest-Selling Star Wars® Game of All Time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 23, 2008 - After less than one week on store shelves worldwide, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is on track to become the best-selling Star Wars game of all time. LucasArts today announced that more than 1.5 million customers worldwide have purchased Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, making it both the fastest-selling Star Wars game and LucasArts game ever.

Released on Sept. 16 in North America, Sept. 17 in Australia and Southeast Asia, and Sept.19 in Europe, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed has demolished LucasArts sales records around the globe in record time.

Sales figures are based on the first five days of sales across all platforms worldwide.

Although LucasArts shipped more than 4.3 million units of The Force Unleashed around the world in preparation for the game's launch, unprecedented demand has led to the manufacture and distribution of additional copies.

"The record-setting sales of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed shows the undiminished power of Star Wars and its popularity across all media types, including video games," said Darrell Rodriguez, president of LucasArts. "We're blown away by the response to the game."

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed completely re-imagines the scope and scale of the Force and casts players as Darth Vader's "Secret Apprentice," unveiling new revelations about the Star Wars galaxy seen through the eyes of this mysterious new character, who is armed with unprecedented powers.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is the first next-generation game developed internally at LucasArts, and is available on the Xbox®360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.

LucasArts and developer Krome Studios have created an equally enthralling version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on the Wii™ home videogame system from Nintendo, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, and n-Space, Inc., developed a version for Nintendo DS™. All feature the same storyline, with opportunities to unleash the Force in devastating new ways.