Steam Cuts Rockstar In Half This Weekend

Need something to play this weekend? Need it on the cheap? If you're on board with this whole digital distribution through Steam thing, some classic and not-so-classic Rockstar Games titles are being sold at bargain basement prices. Ten bucks for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas? Five for Manhunt? You could do a hell of a lot worse. The entire Rockstar Games Collection is just $29.99 in U.S. dollars, making corruption by video game violence a steal.
The whole thing is time limited and may very well not be offered in the country of your choosing. For the lucky bargain hunters, have at it.
Rockstar Games [Steam]
