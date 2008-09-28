The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Steam Hosting Mods Beginning Next Week

Steam's announced that, beginning next week, it'll be hosting five mods that will be freely available for all who own the mod's source game. Additionally, the mods will take advantage of Steamworks' stat tracking and "tighter integration with the Steam community."

The five mods are Age of Chivalry, D.I.P.R.I.P., Insurgency, Synergy, and Zombie Panic. Full announcement on the jump.

As a part of our continuing efforts to support the MOD community, we will begin hosting selected MODs directly on Steam starting next week. The first five MODs to ship on steam will be Age of Chivalry, D.I.P.R.I.P., Insurgency, Synergy, and Zombie Panic. As always, owners of any Source game will be able to download and play all of these MODs for free.

Once installed, these MODs will appear in your "My Games" list and will receive automatic updates just like other games on Steam. Also, these MODs now take advantage of Steamworks, which provides stat tracking and tighter integration with the Steam community.

We're excited to see MOD developers get wider recognition for the hard work they have done, and we hope to support more MOD teams in the future. Watch for the official release next week!

