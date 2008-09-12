Stephen Colbert Hits Rock Band

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh Stephen Colbert, is there anything you can't do? TV personality, actor, author, presidential candidate, and of course, 80's rock icon, or at least Harmonix seems to think so. They've just released a new free song for Rock Band, featuring a flashback to Stephen's earlier years when he was the front man for Stephen and the Colberts. The band's hit single "Charlene (I'm Right Behind You)" is an epic ballad of unrequited love, more unrequited love, and what a man must do in the face of so much unrequited love, and it is now available for free via Xbox Live. Didn't have time to check the PlayStation 3, but I'm sure it'll make it up there as well if it hadn't already.

While you wait to try and mimic Stephen's dulcet tones, we present you with the music video for the song, which we've placed after the jump in order to minimise screaming and swooning.

New FREE DLC UP! Stephen and the Colberts - Charlene (I'm Right Behind You) [Rock Band Forums - Thanks TRTX!]

