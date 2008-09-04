Steve Fawkner's Mum Has Finished Puzzle Quest... Six Times

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah Steve Fawkner. You sexy man, you. Even his mother thinks him and his games are a bit of alright. Scratch that, she bloody loves them, according to a podcast over at PALGN:

She's like the most hardcore Puzzle Quest player you've ever meet. She's finished it six times now, [been through]the expansion pack twice with four different characters - one of them she completely maxed out to level 50 and unlocked everything in the game.

When your mum gives you a pat on the shoulder and says "that's nice dear" she's being polite. But this? Yeah Steve, your mum is addicted.

