Steve Fawkner's Mum Has Finished Puzzle Quest... Six Times

Ah Steve Fawkner. You sexy man, you. Even his mother thinks him and his games are a bit of alright. Scratch that, she bloody loves them, according to a podcast over at PALGN:
She's like the most hardcore Puzzle Quest player you've ever meet. She's finished it six times now, [been through]the expansion pack twice with four different characters - one of them she completely maxed out to level 50 and unlocked everything in the game.
When your mum gives you a pat on the shoulder and says "that's nice dear" she's being polite. But this? Yeah Steve, your mum is addicted.
The PALGN Podcast, Episode 42 [PALGN]
