Sting In Guitar Hero: World Tour Confirmed!

Joining Jimi Hendrix and Ozzy Osbourne is Neil Patrick Harris rocker Sting. (Needs more tantric.) This was first leaked back in June when an a survey leaked the following names as in-game characters: Sting, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, Billy Corgan, Jimi Hendrix, Travis Barker, Hayley Williams, and Zak Wylde. Says Sting about Guitar Hero:

I tried to play Guitar Hero and I'm not very good. My kids can do it.

Yeah, Sting has better things to do — like have sex with his wife FOR NINE HOURS.

Sting Appears [The Sun via Eurogamer]

