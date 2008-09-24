The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Street Fighter IV Box Art: Which Is Worse?

Oh, come on Capcom - you can do better than this, surely?

This dodgy diptych of box art features a slightly too muscular Chun Li (c'mon she may be a strong lass, but as drawn here she could throw shot at the Moscow Olympics) a Ryu who looks like he is trying to do long division in his head and typography that looks like the artist was doodling band logos during double geography.

If you look closely, you will see that Ken is striking exactly the same pose (even down to the spray of mud at his heels) when fighting both Chun Li and Ryu at the bottom of their boxes.

Ryu, incidentally, is demonstrating an ancient fighting technique, known in the East as Goatse Hadouken.

