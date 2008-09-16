Street Fighter IV Home Version Getting Fighting Sticks

At that Gamestop managers show last week, pics were leaked of the Street Fighter IV Madcatz fighting sticks. Today, the Capcom blog announced this:

We are working very closely with Mad Catz to produce what we think will be the best fighting sticks and pads ever released, and we're happy to see the initial reaction has been so positive... For anyone that's ever been serious about their controllers, I think you're going to be very, very happy.

Really hope that Capcom and Madcatz churn out a top shelf product. Players not only deserve it, SFIV deserves it. Dammit.

Official Street Fighter IV Controllers? [Capcom][Pic]